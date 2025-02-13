Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 12:22PM MST until February 14 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations between 2

and 6 inches.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel

conditions at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .