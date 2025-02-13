Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

across the Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys…as well as the Frank

Church Wilderness. Expect 3 to 6 inches in the Stanley Basin, and

6 to 12 inches across the higher elevations of the Sawtooths and

Lost River Range.

* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost

River Range, and Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.