Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:00 AM
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up
to 6 inches…with higher amounts on peaks and ridges. A light
glaze of ice due to freezing rain is expected for lower
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

