Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up

to 6 inches…with higher amounts on peaks and ridges. A light

glaze of ice due to freezing rain is expected for lower

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.