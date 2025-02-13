Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:56PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations closer to 3 inch
around Willow Summit…and up to 7 inches closer to Arco.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.