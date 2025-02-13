Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:56PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
across the Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys…as well as the Frank
Church Wilderness. Expect 3 to 6 inches in the Stanley Basin, and
8 to 14 inches across the higher elevations of the Sawtooths and
Lost River Range.
* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost
River Range, and Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.