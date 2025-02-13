Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:56PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up
to 6 inches…with higher amounts on peaks and ridges. A light
glaze of ice due to freezing rain is expected for lower
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.