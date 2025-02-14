Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 12:34AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to
4 inches, with 4 to 8 inches for the Bear River Range. A light
glaze of ice due to freezing rain is possible closer to the Snake
Plain south of Pocatello.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult in some areas.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.