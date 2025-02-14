Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 12:34AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to

4 inches, with 4 to 8 inches for the Bear River Range. A light

glaze of ice due to freezing rain is possible closer to the Snake

Plain south of Pocatello.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern

Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult in some areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.