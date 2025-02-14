Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 12:34AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches
with locally higher amounts along the Wyoming border.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.