Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 12:34AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches
with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sun Valley Region, and
Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.