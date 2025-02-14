Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 12:34AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 2
inches and a light glaze of ice in some areas due to freezing rain.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and Lower Snake
River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.