Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 2:37AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the Friday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .