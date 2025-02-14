Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 2:37AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 14

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains along with the Salt River

and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially across Teton

and Togwotee Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .