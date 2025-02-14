Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 7:56AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the Friday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .