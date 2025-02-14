Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 9:43AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, possibly mixed with or changing to rain at valley
floors. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, especially
above 6000 ft elevation.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, may be
slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.