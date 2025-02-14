Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 9:43AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, possibly mixed with or changing to rain at valley

floors. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, especially

above 6000 ft elevation.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern

Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.