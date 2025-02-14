Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 11:52AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5

inches across the north half of the Park, with higher amounts of 4

to 8 inches for southern portions of the Park. Southwestern YNP

including Pitchstone Plateau may see additional amounts up to 12

inches. Additional accumulations around Mammoth and the Lamar

Valley will range from 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially in the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .