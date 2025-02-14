Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 12:34AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 4

inches and a light glaze of ice due to freezing rain across lower

elevations.

* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.