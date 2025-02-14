Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:37AM MST until February 14 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel
conditions at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .