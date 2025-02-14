Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 9:43AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, possibly mixed with or changing to rain. Additional
snow accumulations up to 2 inches, generally above 5000 ft
elevation.
* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, may be
slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.