Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:39AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and
2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains along with the Salt River
and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From late tonight through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially across Teton and
Togwotee Passes.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .