Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:51AM MST until February 16 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches is
forecast through this afternoon. A break is expected this evening,
but snow redevelops overnight with additional accumulations of 4
to 6 inches forecast Sunday.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.