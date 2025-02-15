Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 1:19AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 5. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow

possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet possible.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through late Monday

night.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially across Teton

and Togwotee Passes.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.