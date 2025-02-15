Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 2:09PM MST until February 17 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and

8 inches for lower elevations and 12 to 17 inches for higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.