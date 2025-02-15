Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 2:26PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12

and 20 inches in southern portions of the Park. Over 2 feet

possible across the Pitchstone Plateau. 1 to 3 inches in Mammoth;

generally 6 to 12 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .