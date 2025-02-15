Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 10:39AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 20 inches in southwestern portions of the Park; 4 to 8 inches
elsewhere.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From late tonight through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .