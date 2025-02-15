Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:19AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy
snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 20 inches
in southwestern portions of the Park; 4 to 8 inches elsewhere.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through
late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .
Slow down and use caution while traveling.