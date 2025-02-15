Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 4:38AM MST until February 15 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will
create pockets of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Caribou Range, Lower Snake River Plain, and
Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

