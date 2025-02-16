Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:11AM MST until February 16 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:12 AM
Published 1:11 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches. The highest amounts from Rexburg to Ashton Hill.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content