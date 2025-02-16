Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:11AM MST until February 16 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches. The highest amounts from Rexburg to Ashton Hill.
* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.