Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:11AM MST until February 17 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
8 inches for lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches for higher
elevations.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.