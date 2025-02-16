Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:25PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5

to 10 inches for lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches for higher

elevations with locally higher totals possible in the Big Hole and

Snake River Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.