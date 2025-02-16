Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:25PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches with locally higher totals possible across highest elevations.

