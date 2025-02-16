Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:32PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between

12 and 20 inches in southern and eastern portions of the Park.

Over 2 feet of additional snow accumulation possible across the

Pitchstone Plateau. 1 to 3 inches in Mammoth; generally 4 to 8

inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .