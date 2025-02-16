Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 2:50AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 20 inches in southern portions of the Park. Over 2 feet
possible across the Pitchstone Plateau. 1 to 3 inches in Mammoth;
generally 6 to 12 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .