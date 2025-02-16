Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:25PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches for
lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches for higher elevations with
locally higher totals possible across highest elevations.
* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.