Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:25PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:36 PM
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches for
lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches for higher elevations with
locally higher totals possible across highest elevations.

* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

