Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:25PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches for

lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches for higher elevations with

locally higher totals possible across highest elevations.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Raft

River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.