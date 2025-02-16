Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:32PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and
8 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .