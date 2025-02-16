Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:39PM MST until February 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from snow is
greater than 80 percent. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches. Icy conditions are possible after sunset.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to
Lone Pine, Shoup, Bannock Pass, Salmon, and Highway 93 Lost Trail
Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from
snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday morning and evening commutes, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

