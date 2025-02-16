Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:39PM MST until February 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from snow is

greater than 80 percent. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8

inches. Icy conditions are possible after sunset.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to

Lone Pine, Shoup, Bannock Pass, Salmon, and Highway 93 Lost Trail

Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from

snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Monday morning and evening commutes, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.