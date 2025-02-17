Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 1:11AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 16
inches.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

