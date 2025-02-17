Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 1:25PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 4 inches across lower elevations and 4 to 10 inches across

higher elevations.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.