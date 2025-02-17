Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 2:56AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between

6 and 12inches in southern and eastern portions of the Park with

12 to 18 additional inches of additional snow accumulation

possible in the Pitchstone Plateau. 1 to 3 additional inches in

Mammoth; generally 3 to 6 additional inches elsewhere. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .