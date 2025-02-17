Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 7:41PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
12 and 20 in the Tetons; 6 to 12 inches in the Salt and Wyoming
Range.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .