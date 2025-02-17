Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 7:41PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
6 and 12 inches in southern and eastern portions of the Park with
12 to 18 additional inches of additional snow accumulation
possible in the Pitchstone Plateau. 1 to 3 additional inches in
Mammoth; generally 2 to 4 additional inches elsewhere.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .