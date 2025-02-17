Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 7:54PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

February 18, 2025 4:12 AM
Published 7:54 PM

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches across lower elevations and 3 to 7 inches across
higher elevations.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

