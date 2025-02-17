Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:11AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce reduced

visibility in blowing snow and heavily drifting snow.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern

Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.