Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:11AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce reduced
visibility in blowing snow and heavily drifting snow.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.