Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:25PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 to 3 inches
across lower elevations and 3 to 8 inches across higher
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.