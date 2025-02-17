Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:35PM MST until February 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

By
New
Published 1:35 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor impacts
from heavy snow rates and a flash freeze of surfaces. Additional
snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches.

* WHERE…Salmon, Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone
Pine, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
evening and Tuesday morning commutes, especially over higher
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content