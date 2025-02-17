Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:35PM MST until February 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor impacts

from heavy snow rates and a flash freeze of surfaces. Additional

snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches.

* WHERE…Salmon, Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone

Pine, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

evening and Tuesday morning commutes, especially over higher

passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.