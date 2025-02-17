Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:35PM MST until February 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor impacts
from heavy snow rates and a flash freeze of surfaces. Additional
snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches.
* WHERE…Salmon, Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone
Pine, and Bannock Pass.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
evening and Tuesday morning commutes, especially over higher
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.