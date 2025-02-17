Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 1:36PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and

3 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .