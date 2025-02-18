Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 12:16AM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between

6 and 12 in the Tetons; 4 to 8 inches in the Salt and Wyoming

Range.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .