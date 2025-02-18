Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 4:40AM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and
4 inches in southern and eastern portions of the Park with 3 to 6
additional inches of additional snow accumulation possible in the
Pitchstone Plateau. An inch or two of additional accumulation
elsewhere.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .