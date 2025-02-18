Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 5:09PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .